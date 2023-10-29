StockNews.com Lowers PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of PHM opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

