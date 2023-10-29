StockNews.com Downgrades Knowles (NYSE:KN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

NYSE KN opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Knowles has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Knowles by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 3.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

