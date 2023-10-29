Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Price Target to C$3.25

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Western Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of WRG opened at C$3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$110.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Western Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.20 and a 1 year high of C$3.99.
About Western Energy Services
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Energy Services
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.