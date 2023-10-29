SP Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SP Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,695. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $207.30 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.47. The stock has a market cap of $658.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

