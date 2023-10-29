Skylands Capital LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.57.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE V opened at $229.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a market cap of $426.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.78 and its 200 day moving average is $234.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

