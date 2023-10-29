Simmons Bank Trims Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,139 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Newmont by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,008,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,768 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Newmont Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $38.97 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.