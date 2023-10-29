Simmons Bank Acquires 196 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $229.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.91. The company has a market capitalization of $426.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

