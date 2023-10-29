Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 451 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.0 %

GD stock opened at $238.25 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.96 and a 200-day moving average of $220.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

