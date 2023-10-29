Raymond James Trims Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Target Price to C$1.10

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a market perform rating to a reduce rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.90 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.96.
In other news, insider Slate Asset Management LP acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,700.00. Insiders have bought a total of 27,300 shares of company stock worth $42,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.36% of the company’s stock.
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
