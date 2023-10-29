Raymond James Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $287.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.57.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $229.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

