PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$6.50 price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.
