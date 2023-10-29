Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after buying an additional 925,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,319,000 after acquiring an additional 401,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,246,000 after acquiring an additional 819,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,466 shares of company stock worth $7,224,462. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $55.83 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

