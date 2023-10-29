Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.03 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $147.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $346.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.