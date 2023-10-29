Piper Sandler Trims Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Target Price to $38.00

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CBU. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.50.

CBU stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.62. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace bought 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,466.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,265 shares in the company, valued at $679,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ace acquired 2,410 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,466.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,410 shares of company stock valued at $192,702. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,203,000 after buying an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,801,000 after buying an additional 65,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,154,000 after buying an additional 470,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,722,000 after buying an additional 2,056,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,867,000 after buying an additional 1,129,686 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

