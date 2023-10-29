PFG Investments LLC Sells 2,671 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,088,864,000 after buying an additional 1,641,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,674,524,000 after buying an additional 399,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $209.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

