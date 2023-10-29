Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Stephens boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $201.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.38 and its 200 day moving average is $208.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.