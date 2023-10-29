Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Boosted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,710,000 after buying an additional 652,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,025,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $238.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

