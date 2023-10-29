Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 965,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,593 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $38,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 332,486.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 149,619 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 101,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.64 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. Analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

