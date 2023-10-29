Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 84,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 265,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 36,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 190,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

