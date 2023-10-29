Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes $38,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

