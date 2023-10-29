Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Lowered to C$20.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.07.

TSE:NBLY opened at C$17.61 on Wednesday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52 week low of C$12.05 and a 52 week high of C$25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$786.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.51%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

