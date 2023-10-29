Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Cut by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 132.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,580 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

