Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:MS opened at $70.40 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $70.19 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

