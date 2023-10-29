Morgan Stanley Cuts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $93.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.37.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

