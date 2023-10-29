Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3,957.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,382,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348,299 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Fortinet worth $104,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,585. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.0 %

Fortinet stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.89. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

