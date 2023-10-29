Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 874,114 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 423,278 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $223,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. DZ Bank began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $238.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.34 and a 200-day moving average of $227.58. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at $401,675,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

