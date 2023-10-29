Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 323,893 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,893 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $179,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.50.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $255.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.96 and a 200 day moving average of $283.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

