Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Update

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 40,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 18.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 21,849 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 56.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 117.8% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 4.3 %

LCUT stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Lifetime Brands Cuts Dividend

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.64 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is -19.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

