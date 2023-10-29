Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $306.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.59 and a 200-day moving average of $327.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $273.02 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

