Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $838.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $346.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $441.36 and a one year high of $925.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $856.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $808.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

