Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $345.31 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.21.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.