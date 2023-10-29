Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Lowered to C$21.25

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.58.

KMP.UN stock opened at C$15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.99. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.39 and a 12 month high of C$19.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.78, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

