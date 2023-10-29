JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 542 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $127.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.42.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

