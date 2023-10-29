Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Diamondback Energy worth $39,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 57,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.91.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $160.05 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

