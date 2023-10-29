Jennison Associates LLC Has $55.72 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 467,678 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.58% of Cognex worth $55,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cognex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

Cognex Stock Performance

Cognex stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

