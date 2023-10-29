Jennison Associates LLC Has $53.60 Million Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,541 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.27% of Kontoor Brands worth $53,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $350,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 15.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.7% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 71,066 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 32.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $616.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.52 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 82.45% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

