Jennison Associates LLC Has $50.21 Million Stock Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,364,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,027 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $50,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter worth $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Adecoagro Stock Down 1.0 %

AGRO opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.87 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

