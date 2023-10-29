Jennison Associates LLC Has $48.33 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,432 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mplx worth $48,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,474,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,736,000 after purchasing an additional 756,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,049,000 after purchasing an additional 344,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,140,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,804,000 after purchasing an additional 744,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

