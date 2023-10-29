Jennison Associates LLC Has $45.10 Million Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 252,995 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $45,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,051,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 505,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,544,000 after purchasing an additional 370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,575,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 3,475.70%. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

