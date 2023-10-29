Jennison Associates LLC Has $42.69 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,332 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $42,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,565,467,000 after buying an additional 555,578 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,151,000 after purchasing an additional 715,036 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.36. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

