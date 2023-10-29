Jennison Associates LLC Has $40.92 Million Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,293,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079,476 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $40,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $124,000.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,910,580. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

ARQT opened at $2.34 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,837.94% and a negative return on equity of 188.88%. Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ARQT. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

