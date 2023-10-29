Jennison Associates LLC Buys 278,787 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,104,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,787 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $46,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently -141.17%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

