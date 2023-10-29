Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,487,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

Guardant Health Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GH stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.58. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. The firm had revenue of $137.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

