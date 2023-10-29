Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Gartner worth $38,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $325.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.46 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

