Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 230,235 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,111,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,235 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $56,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 242,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.45%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.