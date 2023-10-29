iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

