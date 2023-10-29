iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 439,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,781,000 after buying an additional 47,145 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,379,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $412.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.31 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

