Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,101 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $133.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average of $145.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

