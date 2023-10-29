Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,359.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $770,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $345.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.21. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.08 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.