International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

IBM opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

